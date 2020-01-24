Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Maureen Mannion Obituary
Mannion, Maureen (nee Maloney) Beloved wife of the late James Mannion; loving mother of Bridget (Patrick), Michael (Lisa), and Sheamus, CPD (Aimee); dear grandmother of Maura, Kevin, Michael, Ryan, and Shane; fond sister of Joe (the late Nora), Sheila (the late Patrick Clemens), Peggy (the late Tom Walsh), Bea (Mike Duffy), Patricia (Bob Haertel), the late Winnie and the late Mike (Gail); aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020
