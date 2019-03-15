Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Maureen Lewus Obituary
Lewus, Maureen "Mo" E. (nee O'Leary) Suddenly; loving mother of George (Kimberly) Vendel, Jr. and Christine Mason (Dayo) Olaifa; special "Mom" to Dawn Marie and Elizabethann; devoted partner of Ralph Velazquez; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; also survived by many friends and her "fur babies". VisitationSaturdayandSunday, March 16and 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie Ave., Evergreen Park, where a Funeral Service will be heldMonday, March 18, 2019,at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Information: (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
