Bittner, Maureen M. (nee Gilhooly) Beloved wife of the late Robert Bittner. Loving mother of Paula (Peter) Parrilli, Robert, Jr. (Elisabeth) Bittner, and Scott C.P.D. (Lisa) Bittner. Proud Yaya of Nathan, Kaela, Charlotte, Ella, Madeline, and Declan. Cherished sister of John (Linda) Gilhooly, Susan (Jose) Lagoa and the late Patricia Bay, late Thomas P. (late Pamela) Gilhooly and late Walter Gilhooly. Dearest aunt of Mark (Karolina) Lagoa, Thomas (Lisa) Gilhooly, Robert Gilhooly, Angie Gilholly, Lesley (Rob) Rice and the late Jason Lagoa. Great-aunt of many and beloved friend to all. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Visitation on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Maureen's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2020