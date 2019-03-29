|
Baran, Maureen (nee Hayes) Age 73. Beloved mother of Richard and Kenneth (Karen) Baran; loving grandmother of James and Amanda Baran; treasured sister of Patricia and Peggy Hayes; dearly loved by her aunt, Eleanore Koss; and cousin Linda Koss; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Maureen's Life will take place, Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Po-Piedmont Club, 2408 S. Oakley, Chicago. For more information, call (708) 496-3344 or visit us online at www.carememorial.com or hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019