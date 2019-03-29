Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
708-496-3344
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Po-Piedmont Club
2408 S. Oakley
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Baran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Baran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen Baran Obituary
Baran, Maureen (nee Hayes) Age 73. Beloved mother of Richard and Kenneth (Karen) Baran; loving grandmother of James and Amanda Baran; treasured sister of Patricia and Peggy Hayes; dearly loved by her aunt, Eleanore Koss; and cousin Linda Koss; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Maureen's Life will take place, Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Po-Piedmont Club, 2408 S. Oakley, Chicago. For more information, call (708) 496-3344 or visit us online at www.carememorial.com or hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now