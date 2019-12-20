|
Allen, Maureen T. (nee Cooney), Born in Keelbanada Tibohine, County Roscommon, Ireland. Loving wife of Henry for over 50 years; loving mother of William (Linda), Patrick (Anabella), Henry (Trisha), and Sheila; loving grandmother of Ryan, Claire, Brendon, Katie, Billy, and Sean; dear sister of Bessie (the late Joseph) McGeever, the late James (Mary) Cooney, and Walter (Rose) Cooney; loving sister-in-law to the Allen Family; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; friend to many. Retiree of Glenview Public Library. Visitation Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Highway in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, friends and family are asked to meet at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 7211 W. Talcott in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Father's 8422 W. Windsor Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60656 or , 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL. 60607. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019