Jordan, Mattie Sue Age 88, of Cicero and Broadview, passed away March 22, 2019. Sue was born in Steele, Missouri, to Rhonald and Iva Lee Brewer on August 24, 1930. Sue preferred using her middle name. After she married her high school sweetheart, John Jordan, they soon relocated to the city of Chicago. After living in Chicago, Cicero, and Broadview, they spent almost 40 years in Roscoe, Illinois. Most recently, Sue lived in Three Oaks Assisted Living and the Scottish Home. As "snowbirds," Sue and John spent many winters in Destin, Florida. A world traveler, she was proud of what she accomplished during her lifetime in spite of her humble beginnings growing up on a cotton farm in southeast Missouri. Sue and John enjoyed traveling and visited Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, and several European countries. Sue was an active member with Clement Presbyterian of Cicero, IL, First Presbyterian Church-United Church of Christ of Beloit, WI, and later with United Church of Beloit. She also attended Cornerstone Presbyterian Church while in Destin during "snowbird" season. Sue had a career with General Motors lasting 15 years, but more importantly, a rich and rewarding career as a homemaker. She had an appreciation for "pretty" things and loved to be surrounded by them. Sue was a well-loved, generous, selfless protector of both family and non-family members. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening, was a meticulous housekeeper, and a talented, creative seamstress who enjoyed making dolls, bears, and clothing, not only for herself, but for her children and grandchildren. Her cooking skills were second to none and she was well known for many "signature" dishes, most of which have been hard to replicate. Her chocolate fudge was on par with the best of any professional creation. Always looking forward to hosting family gatherings, the amount of food Sue prepared was more than enough to share with family members so they could enjoy leftover meals. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Roselyn); daughter, Tina (Bill); grandchildren, Stevie Rose, Melissa, Brandi, RaeAnn (Kallen), Robert (Ashley), and Christopher (Gregory); six great-granddaughters; one great-grandson by heart; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Mary Niemeyer and Jo Ann Lacey (Joe David); and three nieces. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, John; son, Steve; and brother-in-law, Russell. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m., with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073. Pastor Carol Taylor of United Church of Beloit will officiate. Burial in Roscoe Cemetery. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019