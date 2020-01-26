Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Matthew Zivat Obituary
Zivat, Matthew (CPD), Age 54, late of Hegewisch passed away onJanuary 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Zivat (nee Mendez). Loving father to Gabrielle Mendez. Cherished PopPop of Michael "Tomas" Ruiz. Dear son of late Rosemary Zivat (nee Garcia) and Lawrence Zivat. Dearest brother of Michael E., Chicago Water Dept. (Jennifer) Zivat. Fond uncle of Michael J. (Emalee), Andrew, Zachary and Jenna Zivat. Cherished nephew of Vivian (Joseph) Bzdyl, Gloria "Cookie" (late Ralph, CPD) Merola, late Victor J. "Sonny" Garcia, and Diane (Paul) Levandoski. He is also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Matt was a patrolman for the Chicago Police Department, 4thDistrict. VisitationMonday, 2-9 p.m. Funeral servicesTuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Evergreen Park, IL.773-731-2749.www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020
