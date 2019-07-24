Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th Street
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Carr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Carr Obituary
Carr, Matthew Robert Age 77, passed away on July 21, 2019. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Loving brother of Jack (Florence) Carr, the late Phyllis Kunatz, Patricia Carr, the late George Carr and Nancy Dobson; loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Member of the American Legion-Central Park Post #1028. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with prayers and procession to begin at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills, Illinois for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now