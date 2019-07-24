|
Carr, Matthew Robert Age 77, passed away on July 21, 2019. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Loving brother of Jack (Florence) Carr, the late Phyllis Kunatz, Patricia Carr, the late George Carr and Nancy Dobson; loving uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Member of the American Legion-Central Park Post #1028. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois with prayers and procession to begin at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills, Illinois for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019