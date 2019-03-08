|
|
Estrada, Matilde Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Estrada Sr.; loving mother of Richard Jr. (Hope) Estrada, Nancy (Salvador Sr.) Hernandez, Irma (the late Felix Sr.) Cruz, April (Angel Sr.) Maldonado, Delma (the late Ruben Sr.) Vargas, Adrian (Elizabeth) Estrada, and Gabriel (Dora) Estrada; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-great-grandmother of many; cherished sister of Eugenio Hernandez, Lorenzo Hernandez, David H. Arredondo, Ursula Escamilla, and Blanca Trevino. Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd., (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Family and friends to meet Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., Chicago, IL, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2019