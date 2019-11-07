|
Kimovec, Dr. Matilda Rudana "Dana" Dr. Matilda Rudana "Dana" Kimovec was born in 1923 to Johann and Johanna Morak Rant near Ljubljana, the capital city of Slovenia. Her college years and medical school studies were interrupted by the Second World War. Half of her little country was occupied first by Italians, then Germans and finally by Tito. The family lost their business and all their possessions. After the war, with the help of relatives, she and her sister, Dr. Irena Sejdinaj, were able to cross the Austrian-Slovenian border to the part occupied by the British soldiers. Both were accepted to the student home in Graz run by the British Authority and were able to continue with their medical studies. They graduated from medical school in Graz in April, 1951. One year later both arrived in the USA and started their internship in Milwaukee in July, 1952. At that time, women doctors were a rarity, and especially for sisters! Her older sister, Ivana Puky, opened a successful health food store in Canada in1962, another woman ahead of her time! Dr. Matilda Kimovec did family practice at University of Illinois at Chicago after raising three children. Both sisters, Matilda and Irena, married physicians. Matilda's husband, Dr. Franc Kimovec, a radiologist, and Irena's husband, Dr. Isa Sejdinaj, a surgeon, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Maria Kimovec Grutsch, MD (James F Grutsch, Ph.D.), Irene Kimovec Szuba, MD, JD., (John Szuba, CPA), and LTC/FF Frank Kimovec, U.S. Army Retired, MPA, (Toshi Kimovec); nine grandchildren Rebecca Grutsch Beron, MD (Tim Beron), James F Grutsch, III, CPA, CMA (Katie Grutsch, CP), Michael Grutsch, MS, Catherine Grutsch, MSc, Thomas Grutsch, Daniel Szuba, MS, CSCS, Timothy Szuba, Katrina Kimovec and Farrah Kimovec, and three great-grandchildren Grace, Benjamin, and Cecilia Beron. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Puky, along with many loving nieces, nephews, their families, and her beloved dog, Bushie Bear. Visitation, Saturday, November 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of her Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Parish, 1747 Lake Avenue at Ridge Road, Wilmette, Illinois 60091. Interment 12:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 East Villa Street, Elgin, Illinois 60121. Info, www.donnellanfuneral.com, or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 7, 2019