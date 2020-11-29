1/
Marylou A. Murphy
Murphy, Marylou A.

Marylou A. Murphy, beloved wife of the late John J.; loving mother of Patrick (Linda), John (the late Lisa), Timothy C.P.D. (Susan Retired C.P.D.) and Thomas (Cari); dearest grandmother Jamie, Kelly, Wayne, Tiffany, Breanne, Ryan, Betsy, Grace, Tyler, Emily, Madeline and Jessica; cherished great grandmother of six; fond sister of Kathleen Oehman and Patricia Dub; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephew.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500 W.), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Louis de Montfort Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to ten people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
3
Funeral
09:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
