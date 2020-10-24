1/1
MaryGrace A. Bongiorno-Nash
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryGrace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bongiorno-Nash , MaryGrace A.

MaryGrace A. Bongiorno-Nash, 81, of Boscobel, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 17 at Boscobel Care and Rehab. She was born on September 8, 1939 the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Romano) Bongiorno in Chicago. After high school MaryGrace worked for Illinois Bell, retiring from working in upper management. On July 4, 1991 she married Jerry Nash. When they both retired, they moved to Blue River, WI, where Jerry owned a cabin. MaryGrace and Jerry both loved to entertain family and friends. On November 1, 1999 Jerry passed away. MaryGrace continued to live in the Blue River area until she suffered a stroke on October 18, 2009, after which she moved into Boscobel Care and Rehab. MaryGrace is survived by her cousin Andy and Collette Crabatten, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank Boscobel Care and Rehab and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they gave MaryGrace. Due to Covid19 there will be no formal services at this time. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved