Bongiorno-Nash , MaryGrace A.
MaryGrace A. Bongiorno-Nash, 81, of Boscobel, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 17 at Boscobel Care and Rehab. She was born on September 8, 1939 the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Romano) Bongiorno in Chicago. After high school MaryGrace worked for Illinois Bell, retiring from working in upper management. On July 4, 1991 she married Jerry Nash. When they both retired, they moved to Blue River, WI, where Jerry owned a cabin. MaryGrace and Jerry both loved to entertain family and friends. On November 1, 1999 Jerry passed away. MaryGrace continued to live in the Blue River area until she suffered a stroke on October 18, 2009, after which she moved into Boscobel Care and Rehab. MaryGrace is survived by her cousin Andy and Collette Crabatten, other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank Boscobel Care and Rehab and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they gave MaryGrace. Due to Covid19 there will be no formal services at this time. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
