Pierce, Marybeth Community cornerstone; spirited sister; mother to many. Mary Elizabeth "Marybeth" Pierce, nee Boyle, age 72, died peacefully March 10, 2020, wife of Thomas Pierce; loving mother of Bridget (Thomas) Papanicholas, the late Thomas J., Daniel C. (Laura Karam), Mary (David) Ramenofsky, Patrick C. (Lauren), Brendan I. (Kori), and Ellen (Peter) Bolton; devoted grandmother of Declan, Gus, and Mary Papanicholas, Amelia Pierce, Leo, Romy, and Nell Ramenofsky, Patrick "Bo," Rudy, and Emmett Pierce, Fintan and Sloane Pierce; dear sister of Joseph Boyle, Daniel Boyle, and Rosemary Coover; caring aunt of 26 nieces and nephews. A private mass was held in Los Altos, California on Friday, March 13th, 2020. A celebration to honor Marybeth's fullness of life is planned for the Summer of 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. For donations and more information, please visit www.marybethboylepierce.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2020