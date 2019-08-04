Home

Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
708-496-3344
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home
8230 S. Harlem Ave.
Bridgeview, IL
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Hann Funeral Home
8230 S. Harlem Ave.
Bridgeview, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Church
8300 S. Oketo Ave.
Bridgeview, IL
Maryann Kirylko Obituary
Kirylko, Maryann Francis (nee Behensky) Beloved wife of Gregory; loving mother of Melissa and the late Gregory A. (Kristine); dear grandmother of Gregory, Jr., Lucas and Sabrina; loving sister, aunt, and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview, IL. Chapel Prayers Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Hann Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Fabian Church, 8300 S. Oketo Ave., Bridgeview, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For funeral info, call 708-496-3344 or www.hannfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
