DiVito, MaryAnn (nee Cortese) Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Chuckie, Michael, and Jacqueline (Ante) Kosir; dear stepmother of Lisa (Brian) Sarmento; fond Baba of Michael, Olivia, Lana, Christian, and Isabella; beloved daughter of the late Charles and Lillian "Giggie" Cortese; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Club Poljica. Visitation Wednesday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Funeral Services Thursday 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. For Service info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019