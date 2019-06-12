|
|
Zyniewsicz, Mary Ellen (nee Peterson) Born June 5, 1935. Passed on June 10, 2019. Husband of the late John Zyniewsicz. Mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She was affilated with Alternate Rosary and Grandmother's Club. She was a volunteer at school programs for special needs children. She was the beloved mother of seven children, Bob (Margaret), Diane, Karen (Bill), Donna, Paul, Ronald, and Ellen; beloved grandmother of 15; and beloved great-grandmother of seven. Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Windy City Community Church, 6131 North Newark Ave., Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019