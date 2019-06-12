Home

Windy City Community Church
6131 N Newark Ave
Chicago, IL 60631
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Windy City Community Church
6131 North Newark Ave
Chicago, IL

Mary Zyniewsicz Obituary
Zyniewsicz, Mary Ellen (nee Peterson) Born June 5, 1935. Passed on June 10, 2019. Husband of the late John Zyniewsicz. Mom, grandma, and great-grandma. She was affilated with Alternate Rosary and Grandmother's Club. She was a volunteer at school programs for special needs children. She was the beloved mother of seven children, Bob (Margaret), Diane, Karen (Bill), Donna, Paul, Ronald, and Ellen; beloved grandmother of 15; and beloved great-grandmother of seven. Memorial Service Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Windy City Community Church, 6131 North Newark Ave., Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019
