Wasilewski, Mary (nee Starr) Passed away on April 25, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Wasilewski; dear mother of Joan (William) Kulpa, Robert Wasilewski, and the late Thomas Wasilewski; loving grandmother of Daniel (Fern) Kulpa, Timothy Wasilewski, and Zachary Wasilewski; grandma-great of Grace Kulpa; loving sister of Ann Murphy, Janice (Mike) Grganto, and the late Margaret, William, and Albert (Bud) Starr; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was proud to call herself a "professional hot dog maker" for the Chicago White Sox for 25 years! Visitation was held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Szykowny Funeral Home, 4901 S. Archer Ave., with chapel service on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Interment was at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019