Moran, Mary Therese "Mickey" Age 83. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. "Tombo" and Mary J. Moran; dear sister of the late Patricia "Patt" Kilroe; loving mother of Debra J. (Daniel) Simon, John T. (Ellen) Joiner, James M. (Kimberly) Joiner, and Michael R. (Kelly) Joiner; proud grandmother of Krista (Jim) Carlson, Dan (Eileen) Simon, Kimberly (Brett) Barnes, Kaitlyn Simon, Jessica Ward, Jonathon, Kerry, Morgan, Abigail, and Lauren Joiner; great-grandmother of James, Samantha, Blake, Falyn, Quinn, and AJ; fond aunt of many. Mickey passed away peacefully July 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Services private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 29, 2019
