Tassos, Mary "Barbara" 78, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born May 5, 1941, in Chicago to Frank and Virginia (Blommaert) Stetler. Barb was a loving, selfless, and compassionate person. Her love for hersurviving husband, Tom, of 58 years was endless. Tom and Barb are the true definition of soulmates. She has two children, Tom (Melanie) and Kathy (John). Five grandchildren, Shawn, Kara, Annalise, Victoria, Alex, and Nathan; two step-grandchildren, Jake and Lina. She was the oldest of eight children. Her sister, Virginia (Sis) and brother-in-law, Tom (Woz) were best friends, buddies, and partner in crime. Barb enjoyed taking care of her husband and loved him dearly. She often worked on puzzles and mastered the challenging ones we sent her way. Her greatest joy came from helping others and being the rock of our family. Words cannot express how much she will be missed. Our comfort is knowing she is in God's loving arms now and is at rest. We love you with all our hearts, to the moon and back. In state at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 W. Bode Road, Schaumburg on Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at River Valley Memorial Garden- West Dundee. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 11, 2019