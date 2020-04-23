Our condolences to the Tadin family on the loss of your amazing mom and grandmother. Mary was a force of nature; may her memory be for blessing.
The Levitt/Bretthauer family.
Tadin, Mary J. (nee Bertucci) Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Michael (Lee), George, Debbie (the late Mile) Kodzoman, Cheryl (Anna) Tadin, and Thomas (Deborah) Tadin; beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Antonia Bertucci; #1 Baba of Michael Jr, Bianca, Carolyn, Leigh, Anthony, Chelsea, Christina, and Catherine; #1 Great Baba of Jack, Michael, Charlie, Miles, Nicolas, Avery, Marco, Leo, and Enzo; dear sister of four Bertucci brothers (1917-1920), and the late: Frank "Kosh", Rose, Theresa, Charles "Chap", Catherine "Bobbie", Anthony "Minnie", Ann "Auntie Ann", Dominic "Mick-Bert", Helen "Pelnarsh", James "JJ", and Antoinette "Cutie"; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Last surviving member of the Bertucci Family. Member of St. Jerome Croatian Church, Women's Auxillary, and the Marian Society. Family request all donations are made to St. Jerome Church. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.