Swidergal, Mary (nee Kosciak) Age 92. Preceded in death by her loving husband, the late John Swidergal. BornMarch 25, 1926, to the late Andrew and the late Agatha Kosciak (nee Pluta). Loving mother of John (Joyce), James, and Mark; adoring grandma to her pride and joys, John (Kim) and Jaclyn; beloved sister to the late Frances (the late Joseph) Krupa, the late Stella (the late William) Trzyna, the late Sr. Mary Rosetta CSSF, the late Val (the late Matt) Swidergal, Helen (the late Henry) Surdej, Susan (the late Chester) Swidergal, and Dolores (the late John) McNamara; beloved sister-in-law of the late Estelle Swidergal, the late Sally (the late Matty) Sekula, the late Sr. Mary Odilia CSSF, the late Ann (the late Joseph) Matesovic, and the late William (the late Victoria) Swidergal; dearest friend and in-law to the late Frank (the late Victoria) Ledwon; a lifelong godmother, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt to many loving nieces and nephews; dearest friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund (3800 W. Peterson, Chicago, IL), Poor Hand Maids of Jesus Christ (Donaldson, IN), or Special Olympics of Northern Illinois appreciated. FuneralThursday, February 28, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Camillus Church (5426 S. Lockwood) for 10:30 a.m. Mass.Interment, Resurrection Cemetery.VisitationWednesday, February 27, 2019,2:00-9:00 p.m. For Info:(773) 767-4500orwww.wolniakfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019