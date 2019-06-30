Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Chapel
Corner of 37th St. and Lowe Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Chapel
Corner of 37th St. and Lowe Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Spitalli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Spitalli


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Spitalli Obituary
Spitalli, Mary "Peg" Beloved wife of the late Nick, Sr.; loving mother of Nick, Jr. (Meg) Spitalli, the late Patrick Spitalli, late Margaret Spitalli, late Joe (Debbie) Spitalli, late Elizabeth (Jim) Wagner and the late Therese (Ralph) Durso; cherished grandmother of Wayne, Patrick, Melissa, Anne, Joseph, Lori, Nicholas, Gianna; dear sister and aunt of many. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Chapel (Corner of 37th St. and Lowe Ave.) Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now