Spitalli, Mary "Peg" Beloved wife of the late Nick, Sr.; loving mother of Nick, Jr. (Meg) Spitalli, the late Patrick Spitalli, late Margaret Spitalli, late Joe (Debbie) Spitalli, late Elizabeth (Jim) Wagner and the late Therese (Ralph) Durso; cherished grandmother of Wayne, Patrick, Melissa, Anne, Joseph, Lori, Nicholas, Gianna; dear sister and aunt of many. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Chapel (Corner of 37th St. and Lowe Ave.) Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 30, 2019