Spatz, Sister Mary Catherine, IBVM (Sr. M. Charles) Passed away onFebruary 27, 2019, at the age of 89.She was a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Loretto Sisters) for 71 years.Mary Catherine was the daughter of Charles and Nora (nee Carroll), and the sister of her deceased brothers Tommy and Bernie.She is survived by her sister-in-law Janie and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed by her family, IBVM Sisters, IBVM Companions, and many, many friends. Mary Catherine shared her love and care with numerous people in ministry in several Chicago area Catholic schools, including many years at both St. Bernard's and St. Adrian's.From 1998 until 2017, she lived at Loretto Convent in Wheaton, IL and was Community Minister there for 12 of those years.In April of 2017, Mary Catherine moved to Casa San Carlo in Northlake, IL, with several of our sisters. There, she continued to enjoy her life of sharing her many gifts through prayer, presence, companionship, welcome, and joy. A Celebration of Life for Mary Catherine will be held at the Wheaton Franciscan Chapel of the Holy Angels located at 26 W. 171 Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187 onTuesday,March 5, 2019. Services will be as follows: 2:00 p.m. Visitation, 3:00 p.m. Words of Remembrance, and 4:00 p.m. Liturgy, followed by refreshments. Internment will be onWednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery in Wheaton. Memorial donations may be made to: Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary at www.ibvm.usor P.O. Box 508, Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral infowww.williams-kampp.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019