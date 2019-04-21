Home

Salomon, Mary " Jessie" Sanchez Longtime resident of Summit, IL. Beloved wife of Peter Salomon; loving mother of Phillip Salomon, Vincent (Rachel) Salomon, and Rod (Cheryl) Salomon; proud grandmother of Eve, Bianca, Diego, Victor, Roman, Sergio, Gabriel, Jared, Joshua, and Maya; dear sister of the late Theresa Sanchez, the late Lupe (Julius) Pizzano, and the late Trinidad (the late Pete) Cuellar; fond aunt of Aleco Julius; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Prayers Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Blasé Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Jessie's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019
