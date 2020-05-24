Mary S. Baran
1922 - 2020
Baran, Mary S. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Casimer; dear daughter of the late Paul and Ag Sarnecki; loving sister of five brothers and two sisters, all who have predeceased her; great-aunt to many. Mary was the best neighbor and friend around. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her. Due to current mandates, funeral services and entombment at All Saints Cemetery are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Lawrence Funeral Home, 773-736-2300 or: www.lawrencefh.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 22, 2020
she was a great aunt.
leroy sarnecki
Family
