Ryan, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Diggins) Age 97. Late of Whiting, Indiana, formerly of the East Side. Betty was born and raised in Boston, MA. Beloved wife of the late Hugh; devoted mother of Thomas and the late James (Linda) Ryan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins. Betty was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church for 70 years. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from the Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information, 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 30, 2019