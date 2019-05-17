|
Riordan, Mary Helen Age 78, of Palos Heights, Surprise, and Sedona, AZ, passed away May 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved mother of Denis (Kathleen) Riordan, Timothy (Kelly) Riordan, Colleen Riordan, and Matthew (Jennifer) Riordan; dear grandmother of Connor, Tate, Sean, Morgan, Megan, Eugene, Thomas, and Phoebe; wife of Eugene Riordan for 28 years; brother, James (Maureen) Meenan; dear friend of St. Dorothy and Mercy High School and her neighbors. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N Ridge Rd., Chicago, IL 60660.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2019