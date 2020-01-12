|
Riccio, Mary C. (nee Lullo) Age 87, beloved wife of the late Richard A. Riccio - retired CPD Lieutenant; loving mother of Rose Riccio, Anthony (Carleen) Riccio - CPD First Deputy Superintendent. Dear grandmother of Emily; dear sister of Frances (late James) Quagliato, Anthony (Madelyn) Lullo, the late Jerry (Yolanda) Lullo; dear aunt of many; dear sister-in-law of the late Paul Riccio. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Juliana Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020