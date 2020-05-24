Mary Radetic
Radetic, Mary (nee Dybala), age 94, at rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. Mary was the beloved wife of 65 years to Anthony Radetic; the cherished mother of Michael Radetic; loving grandmother of Ashley, John and Anthony; great-grandmother of Jordan, Logan, Brooklyn and Adan; sister of Edward (Joanne) Dybala, Robert (the late Catherine) Dybala and Elizabeth (the late George) Stubner. A beloved daughter to the late Martin and Pauline (nee Ruhle) Dybala. Services for Mary will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Mary Radetic at http://www.tezakfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to: Tezak Funeral Home, 815-722-0524. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
