Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pienkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pienkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Pienkowski Obituary
Pienkowski, Mary Therese (nee Kranich) Age 67, of Oak Forest, formerly of Blue Island. Beloved wife of Robert F. Pienkowski; loving mother of Toni Lynn (Steve) Strepek and Robert P. (Erica), and the late John and Jeffery Pienkowski; dearest grandmother of Kyle Strepek, Daylon Pienkowski, Kendall Strepek, and Collin Strepek; cherished friend of Carol Croft. Pelican Mary was a Mother Baby Nurse at Christ Hospital for many years. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park. Interment St. Mary. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now