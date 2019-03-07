|
Pienkowski, Mary Therese (nee Kranich) Age 67, of Oak Forest, formerly of Blue Island. Beloved wife of Robert F. Pienkowski; loving mother of Toni Lynn (Steve) Strepek and Robert P. (Erica), and the late John and Jeffery Pienkowski; dearest grandmother of Kyle Strepek, Daylon Pienkowski, Kendall Strepek, and Collin Strepek; cherished friend of Carol Croft. Pelican Mary was a Mother Baby Nurse at Christ Hospital for many years. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park. Interment St. Mary. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 7, 2019