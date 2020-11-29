1/
Mary Pick Hines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hines, Mary Pick

Mary Pick Hines, 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. Mary was a devoted family matriarch, a dedicated philanthropist, and a spirited volunteer. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends who cherished her wit, intelligence, panoramic curiosity, love of books, and unique turns of phrase. A graduate of North Shore Country Day School, she served in a broad array of capacities there, culminating in her appointment to life trustee. A proud alumna of Vassar College, Mary served as chair of the Chicago Vassar Club and later became a trustee of the College. Her passion for birding led her to the board of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. An art enthusiast, she sat on the 20th Century Committee at the Art Institute of Chicago. She was board chair of the Scholarship and Guidance Association and a member of the University of Chicago Women's Board. Later in life, Mary relished her extensive travels and her participation in a rigorous Western Civ book group. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Harold H. Hines, Jr., the loving mother of William (Sally), Anne Young and David, and the delighted grandmother of Elizabeth, Katherine (Chris) and Samuel Hines, Clyfford and Madleine Young, and Hugo and Oscar Hines. She was the dear sister of Thomas (Sue) Pick and engaged aunt to her nieces and nephews. We invite all to attend the live stream of Mary's funeral service on December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am (CST); details are available at chicagojewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to: North Shore Country Day School (nscds.org), Vassar College (vassar.edu), The Art Institute of Chicago (artic.edu), or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (birds.cornell.edu). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved