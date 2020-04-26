Mary Philbin
Philbin, Mary Duggan Age 97, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late John F.; loving mother of Mimi (Dave) Carlson, Marianne (Lloyd Sachs) Philbin, John (Gail) Philbin, Joseph (Cindy) Philbin, Madeleine Philbin, Meg (Marcus) McKinley and James (Margo) Philbin; cherished grandmother of 13; dear sister of the late John B. "Jack" Duggan and Rev. Joseph E. "Bud" Duggan; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Before raising her family, Mary was a stewardess with United Airlines from 1943-53, and was appointed the first female Chief of Stewardess Service in Chicago in 1951. She and her husband John were actively involved for many years with the Cana Conference and the Christian Family Movement. Private interment was held in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edmund Church, http://www.stedmund.org/ or Little Sisters of the Poor-St.Mary's Home, http://www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago.org/donate-to-st-marys-home/. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lighting this candle to remember my dear godmother. Memories of our conversations are forever etched in my soul. I was double blessed to have you as my godmother and birthday buddy! Peace and Joy - LJD
John Duggan
Family
My Dear Friend Mary,
We were members of the Clipped Wing Group
How proud I am to have been one of Marys many friends, Thank you Mary. So loved you
Christel ILG (Clipped Wings®)
Christel ILG
