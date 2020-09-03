Daly, Mary Patricia "Pat"
(nee Sullivan). Age 93. Loving wife of the late James P. Daly. Beloved mother of Ret. Honorable Noreen Daly (James) Reilly and John (Dr. Kathleen) Daly.
Cherished grandmother of Maura, Timothy (fiancée Molly McDaniel), Brian (fiancée Kaitlin Scholl), and Aileen (fiancé Ryan Martin) Reilly, and Jimmy, Andrew, Neil, and Liam Daly. Devoted sister of Nora (the late John) Cooke and the late Bud Sullivan. Loved by many nieces and nephews here and in Ireland. Longtime school secretary at St. Bernadette's School, Founding officer of the Kerry Social and Benevolent Association and Board Secretary Chicago Gaelic Park, and long- time coordinator of the Chicago Rose of Tralee. Services and interment private. There will be a Memorial Mass at Gaelic Park at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Emilie's Fund at Smith Village, 2320 W. 113th Place, Chicago, IL 60643 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Pat's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. www.curleyfuneralhome.com
708-422-2700
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com