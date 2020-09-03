1/
Mary Patricia "Pat" Daly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daly, Mary Patricia "Pat"

(nee Sullivan). Age 93. Loving wife of the late James P. Daly. Beloved mother of Ret. Honorable Noreen Daly (James) Reilly and John (Dr. Kathleen) Daly.

Cherished grandmother of Maura, Timothy (fiancée Molly McDaniel), Brian (fiancée Kaitlin Scholl), and Aileen (fiancé Ryan Martin) Reilly, and Jimmy, Andrew, Neil, and Liam Daly. Devoted sister of Nora (the late John) Cooke and the late Bud Sullivan. Loved by many nieces and nephews here and in Ireland. Longtime school secretary at St. Bernadette's School, Founding officer of the Kerry Social and Benevolent Association and Board Secretary Chicago Gaelic Park, and long- time coordinator of the Chicago Rose of Tralee. Services and interment private. There will be a Memorial Mass at Gaelic Park at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Emilie's Fund at Smith Village, 2320 W. 113th Place, Chicago, IL 60643 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Pat's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. www.curleyfuneralhome.com 708-422-2700

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved