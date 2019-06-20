|
O'Hagan, Mary (nee Gray) Age 90, native of County Cavan, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Patrick; loving mother of Bridget (the late Brian) Mitchell, Kevin (Trish), Kathleen (Kevin) Heneghan, Bernadette (Bob) Novick, Sean (Eileen), and the late Maureen; fond grandmother of 16; and great-grandmother of eight; dear sister of Bridget (the late John) Zuleg, Ettie (the late Eugene) Smith, Eileen (the late Roderick) Maloney, Kathleen (Donal) Jewell, and the late Cornelius; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews; and loving friend to countless others. Member of the Claddagh Club. Funeral Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. ( 1/2 Block East of Austin), to St. Priscilla Church. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call (773) 777-9344 or visit www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 20, 2019