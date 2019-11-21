Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Mary O'Connor Obituary
O'Connor, Mary Pat (nee O'Malley), age 74, at rest November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Thomas J. O'Connor (Ret. CPD); loving mother of Patricia CPD (Michael CPD) Zuber, Tom (Amy), Kevin (Amy), and Daniel CPD (Katie) O'Connor; cherished grandma of Matthew, Margaret, Maeve, Aidan, Hannah, Nora, Abigail, Bridie, Edward, Moira, Daniel, and Rosemary; dear daughter of the late Donald and Mary O'Malley; devoted sister of Edward (Carole), Nancy (late John CPD) McDonough, Kevin (NancyJo), Donald, and the late Michael O'Malley; caring sister-in-law of Patricia, late Robert (Caryl), the late Jack (late Marikay), and Terry (Donna); fond niece of Ed and Kay Snorewicz; adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Denis Church 8301 S. St. Louis Ave., Chicago, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019
