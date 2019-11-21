|
|
O'Connor, Mary Pat (nee O'Malley), age 74, at rest November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Thomas J. O'Connor (Ret. CPD); loving mother of Patricia CPD (Michael CPD) Zuber, Tom (Amy), Kevin (Amy), and Daniel CPD (Katie) O'Connor; cherished grandma of Matthew, Margaret, Maeve, Aidan, Hannah, Nora, Abigail, Bridie, Edward, Moira, Daniel, and Rosemary; dear daughter of the late Donald and Mary O'Malley; devoted sister of Edward (Carole), Nancy (late John CPD) McDonough, Kevin (NancyJo), Donald, and the late Michael O'Malley; caring sister-in-law of Patricia, late Robert (Caryl), the late Jack (late Marikay), and Terry (Donna); fond niece of Ed and Kay Snorewicz; adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Denis Church 8301 S. St. Louis Ave., Chicago, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2019