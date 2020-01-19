Home

Mary Nevills


1923 - 2020
Mary Nevills Obituary
Nevills, Mary T. 96, Yorkville, IL passed surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born October 1, 1923, Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Truhler) Knetl. Mary was united in marriage August 14, 1965 to Mr. Glenn Nevills and they spent the next 43 years happily together until his passing. Mrs. Nevills was employed for many years by Illinois Bell Telephone and was a member of The AT&T Pioneers. She was a member of St. Symphorosa Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Linda) Nevills of Hanover Park, IL and Gregory (Theresa) Nevills of Yorkville, IL; her 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Nevills; her son, Glenn Nevills Jr.; siblings, Frank Knetl, Joseph (Gertrude) Knetl and Ann (Stanley) Slaichert. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Symphorosa Catholic Church, 6135 South Austin Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Visitation 9:00 til 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave., Chicago, IL. Memorials may be directed to a . Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
