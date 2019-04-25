Home

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
8200 South Kostner Ave.
Chicago, IL
Murphy, Mary C. (nee Murphy) age 90. Devoted wife of the late Roy J. Murphy; loving mother of Martin (Kathy Williams) Murphy, Joanne (Michael) Nugent, Matthew (Kathy Scannell) Murphy, John (Mary Jo Fowler) Murphy, and the late Kathleen Murphy; proud grandma of Kelly (Greg) Andruch, Katie (Jesse) Drnek, Marty Murphy, Sean (Maureen) Nugent, Colleen (Victor) Rivera, Patrick (Lauren) Nugent, Kevin (Christina) Nugent, Matt, Brendan, Brian, Steve, Danny (fiancé Ali) Murphy, Jay Fowler, and Nicole (fiancé David) Dean; adored great-grandma of Paityn, Ashleigh, Danny, Maryssa, Bella, Mollie, Colton, Avery, Liam, Rowan, Gemma, Taylor, and Nora; fun aunt and friend to many. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL, to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 South Kostner Ave., Chicago, for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mulliganeers, 612 72nd Ct., Downers Grove, IL 60516 would be appreciated. sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
