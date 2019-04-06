|
Mulkerrins, Mary G. (nee Cawley) Beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Patricia (the late Ariel) Torres, Siobhan (David) Gaughan, Bernard (Claudia), Pauline (Joseph) Scott, and Nancy (Peter) Forde; proud and cherished grandmother of Arielle, Thomas Oscar, Madison, Thomas Michael, Madeline, Joseph Thomas, and Michael Ariel; dear sister of Patricia Cawley, Kay (Thomas) Neurauter, Pauline (Gary) Hess, Paul (Kim) Cawley, and John Ret. CPD (Kim) Cawley; beloved aunt of many. Native of Convent Hill Road, Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, friends asked to meet at St. Gregory Church located at 5545 N. Paulina St. in Chicago at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Swedish Covenant Seasons Hospice are appreciated. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 6, 2019