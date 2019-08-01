Home

Mary McCormick Obituary
McCormick, Mary D. Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland. Cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, Nora (late Michael) Hanafin, Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, and Margaret McCormick; beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime employee of Harris Bank; former parishioner of St. Bruno and St. Rita. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info, (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
