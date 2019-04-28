Home

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martini, Mary Meehan Age 93, of Grayslake. Beloved wife of the late John N.; loving mother of Jay (Debbie), Rick (Michele), Phil (Mike), and Steve (Daisy); proud grandmother of Annie, Madeline, Andrew, and Nicole (Jordan); proud great-grandma of Lila; dear sister of the late Margaret (George) Goldstein. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment Ft. Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tree House Humane Society, 7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60645. treehouseanimals.org. Funeral information and condolences: GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
