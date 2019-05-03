|
|
Martin, Mary Ruth "Billie" Beloved wife of the late John Martin and the late Chuck "Fritz" Ulrich; loving mother of the late James Nichols, Randy (Donald), the late Brian, David (Kim), and Wayde (Cindy) Ulrich; step-mother to John (Diane), Michael (Linda) Martin, and the late Christine (Terry) Wallace; grandmother to Christine Kellogg, Michelle Thomas, Jennifer Mago, Melissa Martin, Scott Ulrich, Tonette Smith, the late Jason Ulrich, the late Joseph Ulrich, Michael John Martin, Adam Ulrich, Britni Ulrich, and Jaime Hambrick; great-grandmother to Alyssa, Mandi, Danny, Stephanie, Zachary, Austin, Jeremiah, Morgan, Jordyn, Dakota, Reese, Chase, Skylar, Jordan, Corey, Carl, and William; great-great-grandmother to Allison Zamora. Loved by so many close family and friends. Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lack Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W), Hickory Hills. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11007 S. 76th Ave., Worth, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For information, call (708) 430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 3, 2019