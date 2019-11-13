Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Fischer Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Fischer Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mary Marciano Obituary
Marciano, Mary C. "Mary Kay" (nee DeVitt) Beloved wife of the late John "Sunny" Marciano; devoted mother of Julie (Nello) Sabatini, Johnny, Ronny (Michelle), Danny (Jonathan), Steven (Eileen) Marciano; dearest grandmother of Timmy, Anthony, Christopher, Jessica (Mike) Forlenza, Marco, Stephanie, Rachel, Matthew, Robby, and Abbie; fond sister of Rita Porcelli, Shelia Campbell, and the late Carol (John) DeVivo; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fischer Church (10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655). Interment Private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
