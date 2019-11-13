|
Marciano, Mary C. "Mary Kay" (nee DeVitt) Beloved wife of the late John "Sunny" Marciano; devoted mother of Julie (Nello) Sabatini, Johnny, Ronny (Michelle), Danny (Jonathan), Steven (Eileen) Marciano; dearest grandmother of Timmy, Anthony, Christopher, Jessica (Mike) Forlenza, Marco, Stephanie, Rachel, Matthew, Robby, and Abbie; fond sister of Rita Porcelli, Shelia Campbell, and the late Carol (John) DeVivo; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fischer Church (10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655). Interment Private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019