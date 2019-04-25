Madden, Mary Elizabeth (nee Rebenak) Age 93, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Thornton, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merle "Pat" Madden; loving mother of Kathleen (David Harry) Madden, the late David Madden, John (Maria) Madden, Mary (Richard Pniewski) Madden-Pniewski, Laura (Ken) Benedict, and Jeff (Jennifer) Madden; devoted grandmother of Brad (Jessica) Benedict, Dan Benedict, and Sarah Benedict, Bianca Madden and John Frederic Madden; step-grandmother to several step-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Aleksander Rebenak, tje late Helen (the late Chester) Morong, and the late Tadeusz Rebenak; also preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Victoria Rebenak; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln. (Rt.30 and Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Prayer service Monday, April 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home, leaving to Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 700 E. 170th St., South Holland, IL, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Anthony Talarico and Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Mrs. Madden was a lifelong White Sox and Green Bay Packer fan. She was loved by many and will be missed. Memorial contributions may be given to the or Compassionate Friends. For further information, please contact (219) 322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary