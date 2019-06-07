|
Finlon, Mary Lynn (nee Yandek) Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Charles F.; loving mother of Charles (Laura), Paul (Joann), Stephen, retired Commander of Williowbrook Police Department (Leslie), and Joel, retired Investigator of the Chicago Police Department, A1/A2 (Janet); proud grandmother of eight; and great-grandmother of two; fond sister of the late Steve (Elizabeth) Yandek; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave. (two miles west of 79th and Harlem), Justice. Services will be the same day at 8:00 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (at a later date). For funeral Information, call (708) 496-0200 or visit www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019