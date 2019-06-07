Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Finlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynn Finlon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lynn Finlon Obituary
Finlon, Mary Lynn (nee Yandek) Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Charles F.; loving mother of Charles (Laura), Paul (Joann), Stephen, retired Commander of Williowbrook Police Department (Leslie), and Joel, retired Investigator of the Chicago Police Department, A1/A2 (Janet); proud grandmother of eight; and great-grandmother of two; fond sister of the late Steve (Elizabeth) Yandek; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave. (two miles west of 79th and Harlem), Justice. Services will be the same day at 8:00 p.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (at a later date). For funeral Information, call (708) 496-0200 or visit www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now