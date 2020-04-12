|
Love, Mary L. (nee Miller), age 71, passed away April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of George; loving mother of Rahsaan Love and grandmother of Kamryn. Visitation Monday April 13, 2020, 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed with a limit of ten people during the visitation. Interment Tuesday April 14 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020