Tillery, Mary Louise There is a new star in the Heavens; Mary Louise Tillery was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on January 11, 1929 the daughter of Mary T. Wilson and granddaughter of Laura King Wilson (Berry, Wakefield). Mary Louise was the middle child of three siblings and was raised in a family of strong women. Upon graduating from Langston High School, she enrolled at the University of Arkansas. While there, she pledged Sigma Gamma Rho. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1950. Later that year, she relocated to Chicago, IL and met her beloved husband William Andrew Tillery. They married and raised their daughter Denise. Andrew and Mary Louise helped to create one of the first thriving middle class African American communities in Chicago, in the neighborhood of Chatham. They were well known as good neighbors and had many lifelong friends there, as well as one of the best kept lawns. (There are no shabby lawns in Chatham.) It is a close knit and village like community, neighbors are your friends and taking care of each other is a practiced art. Mary Louise taught business courses while employed as a teacher with the Chicago Public School system, at Aquinas High School. She was also very active in many other community enriching organizations. She received the AARP Illinois Andrus Award of Community service, volunteered at the Animal Cruelty Society, Boy Scouts, was Secretary for the Chatham Avalon Association and volunteered with the 4-H and Renaissance Day Care. Mary Louise loved her Church, family and friends, was a frequent visitor to the Chicago Botanic Garden. She is survived by her sister Marie (Biel) Wilson Fuller who resides in Landover, Maryland, nieces, Cheryl Wilson Batts, Cathy Wilson Roundtree, Daphne Fuller Esq (Dan Washington Esq), Eloise Fuller (Blu Putnam) Ayn U. Fuller, Brittanae Batts, Doris Wakefield; nephews, Gregory Wilson, Brett Batts and Lee Manual Wakefield; many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary T. Wilson, grandmother Laura King Wilson (Berry, Wakefield), brother Clarence Wilson, and daughter Denise Tillery. She adored fur babies, Grover, Patsy and all. Some of her very special friends include, Geryln Hunter, Eugenia Phillips, Linda Walker, Elaine Ballard, Tony Ballard, Rashael Scott. Special acknowledgement to Brett Cameroon Batts who doted on Marylouise at every possible opportunity. He spent many weekends helping both his Aunt and Uncle with handyman projects and was the life line when they were ever in need, and shared many special moments in their company.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020