Mary Lou Quinn
Quinn, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Quinn, nee Rochford. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late James L. Quinn. Loving mother of Susie Lichter, Bridget Copeland, John (Dona) Quinn, Rita Quinn, Ann (Brandon Leavitt) Quinn, Michael (Julie) Quinn, Jere (Gunita) Quinn, Jean Sloan, and the late James P. Quinn and Martin Quinn. Dear grandmother of twenty-one loving grandchildren, and great-grandmother of twenty-one. Great-great-grandmother of two. A Memorial Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints Basilica privately. Interment private. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit Mary Lou's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
