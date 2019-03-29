|
|
Denenberg, Mary Lou (nee Zitman) Age 77. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Irving H. and Florence Zitman; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Joseph and Beatrice Denenberg; former wife of Alan Denenberg; devoted mother of Jay (Lin Fei) Denenberg, Todd Denenberg (Stephanie Geitner-Denenberg), Beth (Sam) Jordan, Jill Cohen, and Doug Denenberg; proud "Grammie" of Daelan, Natalia, and Naomi Denenberg, Blake Denenberg, Abby, Ellie, and Cole Jordan, and Haley, Chloe, and Sophie Cohen;dear sister of Karen (Marvin) Herman, Susan (Dennis) O'Connell, andNancy (Enzo) Demasi;caring aunt and great-aunt to many; a life long best friend of Helene Beermann; and a treasured special friendship with caregiver, Delfina Paz.She will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lou's memorymay be made to the ,cancer.org.A memorial service will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL, onSunday, March 31, 2019,at 1:00 p.m. For Shivah and other information: call(847) 256-5700or visit our website at www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019