Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Mary Lieberman


1921 - 2020
Lieberman, Mary Mary McKinney Lieberman, Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Barnard Lieberman for almost 50 years. Loving mother of Douglas (Beverly) Lieberman. Cherished and proud grandmother of Alexander Barnard Lieberman and Victoria Rose Lieberman. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Berea College in Kentucky, www.berea.edu, Shir Hadash, www.shir-hadash.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 19, 2020
