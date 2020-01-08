|
|
Kobitta, C.S.S.F., Sister Mary Ruthilia Died January 3, 2020 in Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 72 years. Beloved daughter of the late Henry and the late Rose. Beloved sister of the late Henry (Phyllis) Kobitter and the late Eleanor (the late Robert) Wisniewski. Close friend to the Diane and Edward Pieczynski family. Many nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Mother of Good Counsel Convent, 3800 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Commendation will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated. INFO 847-337-4209 Thomas K. Moore, Director.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020